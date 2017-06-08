Update: Patch 1.08 is now available for download. The original story follows.

One of the largest, most significant Mass Effect: Andromeda updates — patch 1.08 — since its original release is just a few hours away from being unleashed upon the world.

So, when exactly will you be able to download it, check out the new character creator and start smooching Jaal? We've got all the details below.

Mass Effect: Andromeda 1.08 release date time

According to the official Mass Effect Twitter, you should expect the patch to download just after 11 a.m. Eastern. Because of the new patch, multiplayer and strike teams won't be available for a one-hour window starting at that time.

Need a refresher on exactly what this patch includes? We've got the full rundown here.

June 8, 2017, 11:42 a.m.: This story has been updated.

