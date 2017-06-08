Before Michelle Obama was even first lady, people were obsessed with her style, taking note every shoe and dress and belt she wore. Once first lady, of course that attention only magnified.

But as far as her husband, well, no one really gave a lick about that.

In an interview at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Tuesday, Obama talked about the double standard she saw in the White House, with so many people paying attention to what she wore, but very little attention on what her husband wore.

So little attention, in fact, that Obama said that her husband had worn the same tuxedo for eight years, the entirety of his presidency.

"This is the unfair thing — you talk about Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers — no matter what we do, he puts on that same tux," she said. "Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace — they didn’t comment that for eight years he wore the same tux, same shoes."

So we did a little digging.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at a state dinner with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in October 2016 Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at a state dinner for Singapore in August 2016 Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama as they wait for Nordic leaders at a state dinner in May 2016 Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama outside the White House in March 2016 to welcome Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a state dinner Alex Wong/Getty Images

And Michelle Obama is absolutely correct. The same tux. The same pocket square. The same bowtie.

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama awaiting the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state dinner in September 2015 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama wait for the arrival of German Chancellor Angela Merkel before a state dinner in June 2011. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama wait before a state dinner in March 2012. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Every time.

"And he was proud of it too," she continued. "He's like, 'Mmm, I'm ready. I'm ready in 10 minutes. How long did it take you?' I'm like, 'Get out of here.'"

You can see a clip of Obama speaking about that here:

Obama's remarks now only affirm the idea that women in politics are harshly judged based on their clothing, with attention reverted to things like their dresses or even jewelry, rather than their words.

That being said though, that was a good tux.