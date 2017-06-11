After countless leaks and teases, Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference finally confirmed that Assassin's Creed Origins — releasing Oct. 27 — will take place in ancient Egypt.

Assassin's Creed Origins E3 2017 trailer

Alongside the cinematic reveal, Xbox also showed off a significant chunk of gameplay, which is embedded below.

It's a luscious Egyptian landscape to explore as an assassin, some of which you can do by using your hawk. The hawk is controlled by the player — a surprising addition to the Assassin's Creed control landscape. It'll be interesting to see how easy it is to call and control your hawk with a controller when the game launches later this year.

The hawk appears to function in much the same way as the drone in Ghost Recon: Wildlands: It can scope out an area before you enter and identify targets along the way. The ubiquitous Assassin's Creed mechanics are prominent throughout gameplay, including hiding and tailing a target as well as the swift combat that we've become accustomed to over the years.

Assassin's Creed Origins will be available on Oct. 27 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

More news from Microsoft E3 2017

