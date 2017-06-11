PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has become the hotness in first-person shooter games as of late. During Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference, we got some great news: the game, and an exclusive update, is coming to Xbox One. Check out the trailer below.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will release in late 2017 and debut with features exclusive to the Xbox One X.

More news from Microsoft E3 2017

