'Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus' release date, trailer and gameplay revealed at Bethesda E3 2017
Bethesda/YouTube

By Jacob Kleinman
 | 

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus was officially unveiled during Bethesda's E3 2017 event. Here's what we learned about the new game, which launches on Oct. 27, 2017.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus takes place in a version of the United States controlled by a technologically advanced version of the Nazi empire. It appears to pick up a bit after the previous game left off, introducing us to an America where German lessons are mandatory and Ku Klux Klan members walk the street while wearing their robes.

Source: Bethesda/YouTube

Our hero and protagonist, William "B.J." Blazkowicz, is back, but he's got a few new tricks up his sleeve. In the trailer he's able to quickly create a metal barrier around his head, though it's unclear where he got that technology or exactly how it works. Also, he "has kids on the way."

Overall, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus looks like it will feature the same excellent first-person-shooter gameplay we enjoyed in The New Order, along with some new enemies, settings and a thrilling new story line.

October can't come soon enough.

More news from Bethesda BE3 2017

