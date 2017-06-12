The Evil Within, the 2014 horror survival game, is finally getting a sequel. Bethesda announced The Evil Within 2 at its E3 2017 event. Here's what we learned.

Announcement trailer for Evil Within 2 Bethesda/YouTube

The trailer depicts pretty terrifying scenes of children burning, people being stabbed and numerous gross humanoid creatures. Unfortunately the trailer didn't depict anything that looked like gameplay, but it looks pretty cool nonetheless.

The next horrific installation of The Evil Within is set for release on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

