11 photos from LA Pride that show the #ResistMarch in motion

As the people of Los Angeles hit the streets on Sunday to support the LGBTQ community, the city's pride parade was replaced by the #ResistMarch.

The 2017 march was focused on opposing Trump's policies. Marchers made their feelings known with signs, shirts and the overall message of resistance.

Countless celebrities spoke at the march, including RuPaul, Margaret Cho, America Ferrera and more. The march was inspired by the women's marches that took place across the country following Donald Trump's inauguration.

Brian Pendleton, who organized this year's event, said the march was for anyone who felt that their rights were threatened under Trump.

This year, the LGBTQ community is lending our iconic rainbow flag to anyone who feels like their rights are under threat and to anyone who feels like America’s strength is its diversity. The political climate we find ourselves in has driven us to galvanize and unite.

"We're people," marcher Mary Demasters told Reuters. "We deserve to be treated like people, all of us, no matter what our differences are. We're all people."

As people came together, the march delivered some powerful imagery that exemplified resistance. Check out 11 photos from Sunday's Los Angeles pride event:

Showing his support for the march, the mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, spoke at the #ResistMarch.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Marchers expressed their resistance on signs and shirts.

A marcher whose shirt was filled with resistance stickers David McNew/Getty Images

Those at the #ResistMarch had some exceptionally creative signs.

The march was filled with anti-Trump protest signs like this one. Mark J. Terrill/AP

This marcher used Trump's "Make America great again" slogan — but with a gay twist.

One marcher had a "Make America gay again" hat, a spoof on Trump's "Make America great again" slogan. Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Eureka O'Hara and Morgan McMichaels served marchers a gag-worthy performance.

Eureka O'Hara and Morgan McMichaels of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Many marchers had Trump imagery of any size and shape with them.

One of the many anti-Trump symbols Mark J. Terrill/AP

The #ResistMarch was a place for those feeling threatened under Trump's presidency to share their stories.

#ResistMarch participants and their signs telling their stories Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Tens of thousands

Marchers filled the streets of Los Angeles for the LGBTQ #ResistMarch. Mark J. Terrill/AP

The signs at the event said it all.

One of the many signs of resistance Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Resist, but make it fashion.

A resist Trump dress at the march David McNew/Getty Images

Dana Goldberg's sign summed up everyone's feelings.

Comedian Dana Goldberg had a great sign. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Mic has ongoing Pride coverage. Please follow our main Pride hub here.