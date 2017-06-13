'Detroit: Become Human' Sony E3 2017: Trailer, gameplay and story revealed

Detroit: Become Human, the latest project from Quantic Dream, first captured our collective attention back in 2015. It has an anticipated release date of, well, sometime in 2017 — or maybe later.

Thankfully, during the Sony PlayStation E3 2017 press conference, we got some confirmation on what we can expect from Detroit: Become Human, along with a few amazing new visuals to keep us happy until release.

Check out the trailer:

The Detroit: Become Human features the very attractive Jessie Williams leading an android revolution. The game seems to involve an integral and extensive morality system with situations and important choices. In addition, there is a heavy activist/revolutionary theme to the entire preview.

Unfortunately, no release date was revealed during the E3 2017 press conference.

