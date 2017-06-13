Although a lot of eyes have been peeled for Monster Hunter XX getting a Nintendo Switch release here in North America, Sony has just pulled a fast one on everyone, releasing a teaser trailer for Monster Hunter World, an upcoming Monster Hunter game.

The teaser trailer included Monster Hunter staples like climbing, mounting monsters and even swimming — absent from the series since Monster Hunter Tri — and showcased new mechanics like disguises, as well as classic weapons like the great sword and the bowgun. The trailer is embedded below:

Monster Hunter World is coming early 2018.

