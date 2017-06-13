A lot of stuff is being announced at E3 this year — the new Spider-Man game looks good, Anthem seemed potentially impressive and Star Wars: Battlefront 2 appears to be a big improvement from the first game.

However one of the worst parts about E3 is that everything seems so far away — who doesn't want that instant gratification? Well luckily, there's one game that is giving you just that: Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite.

How to download the free demo for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Right now, there's a free demo for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite that is available for download for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

To access the demo, simply go to the PlayStation store or the Xbox Marketplace and search for the game. On the product page, just click "try free" or "get it now" and it should then appear in your downloads folder. Now go enjoy this taste of the fighting game before it officially launches on Sept. 19.

