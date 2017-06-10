'Star Wars Battlefront 2' gameplay video revealed at EA Play 2017

We got a look at Star Wars Battlefront 2's gameplay in-depth for the first time today at EA Play 2017. The gameplay featured three of the main characters and highlighted some of the changes from the original Battlefront.

In a video played at the EA event, John Boyega announced that his character, Finn, and Captain Phasma from Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens would be available in Battlefront 2 for free this fall.

Finn and Phasma announced to be in 'Battlefront 2' Electronic Arts/YouTube

