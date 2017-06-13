Overwatch's newest map, the Horizon Lunar Colony, is going live on June 20. Blizzard announced the news through its official Overwatch Twitter account.

Along with the release date news, Blizzard released a three-minute video that goes into the background of developing the map, showing various environments from the "Recall" animated short that you can visit.

The patch on June 20 will also introduce a number of other balance changes from the public test realm, like some buffs for McCree and Reaper. You can read up on the full patch notes here.

