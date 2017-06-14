BioWare's new sci-fi multiplayer game Anthem made a major splash at Microsoft's E3 show — but it left some fans wondering whether BioWare was moving away from the story-driven writing that makes its games so strong.

Good news: Drew Karpyshyn, a lead writer on several beloved BioWare products — like Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Knights of the Old Republic — just confirmed he's working on Anthem.

"So, Drew, is Anthem the new IP you are working at with @BioWare?" Twitter user Patricio Abusleme asked on Tuesday.

"Yes. Yes I am," Karpyshyn responded.

Anthem is still a long way off — BioWare's estimating a fall 2018 release date — and is still almost entirely shrouded in mystery. But for those of you worried about the quality of its writing, this might bring you a bit of comfort.

We'll have more on Anthem as BioWare continues pulling back the curtain.

