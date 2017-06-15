E3 might be wrapping up Thursday, but Xbox fans have had a lot to be excited about since Microsoft's press conference on June 11. The console developer got to preview a new BioWare property called Anthem, a new trailer for the console release of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, a huge indie game roundup that included Korean MMO Black Desert Online and the promise of backwards compatibility with the original Xbox in some capacity.

The biggest reveal was Microsoft's powerful new console, the Xbox One X, previously code-named "Scorpio," . The only problem for prospective Xbox One X owners is that we're a little short on answers as to how exactly we're to go about preordering one.

Xbox One X preorders: We're missing one crucial component before we can pre-purchase

Although we've already got a release date and a price for the Xbox One X — Nov. 7 of this year and $499, respectively — we're still not exactly sure on when Microsoft will start taking preorders for the new console. As Polygon reports, there's already a purchase page for a lot of major retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy, but preorders aren't open yet.

Polygon notes that this is probably in part because the console isn't yet approved by the Federal Communications Commission. The official Xbox One X page states this pretty clearly, but if "not approved by the FCC" sounds bad, don't worry. It's not as big of a deal as you might think. For instance, the PlayStation 4 had to be approved by the FCC as well before it was released in 2013.

It's not likely that we're going to see preorders going up until the Xbox One X gets approved by the FCC. We'll update with more information as soon as we have it.

