'NBA Playgrounds' Patch 1.20: Delivers new legends, stars, YouTubers and more

Saber Interactive has released yet another patch and update for NBA Playgrounds. This one addresses a few gameplay issues such as increased penalization for disconnectors and some gameplay freezes at different points in the gaming experience.

Patch 1.20 is out for PC and PlayStation 4 and coming soon for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Here's a look at what it adds to the game:

NBA Playgrounds Patch 1.20: 35 new players

PS4 Update! 35 New Players, 5 YouTubers, New Playgrounds (Chicago and Madrid), New Tournaments! Coming soon to Xbox One & Nintendo Switch.

Ben Wallace, Bernard King, Earl Monroe, Elvin Hayes, Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars, John Havlicek, Julius Erving, Kevin McHale, Manute Bol, Muggsy Bogues, Steve Nash, Yao Ming, Joakim Noah, Joe Johnson, Andre Iguodala, Bismack Biyombo, D'Angelo Russell, Julius Randle, Justise Winslow, Kyle Korver, Manu Ginobili, Nick Young, Robin Lopez, Serge Ibaka, Tyler Johnson, Adrian Dantley, Arvydas Sabonis, Bob Cousy, David Thompson, Larry Nance, Mark Price, Detlef Schrempf, Wes Unseld, Lou Williams

NBA Playgrounds Patch 1.20: Players with second teams

The following players can now be played on a second team. Previously they were only available for one of the teams they had played for during their careers.

Lebron James (Miami Heat), Dwyane Wade (Miami Heat), James Harden (Oklahoma City), Kevin Durant (Oklahoma City), Derrick Rose (Chicago Bulls) Gary Payton (Seattle Sonics), Shawn Kemp (Seattle Sonics), Rajon Rondo (Boston Celtics), Alex English (Dallas Mavericks), Walt Frazier (Cleveland Cavaliers), Clyde Drexler (Houston Rockets), Alonzo Mourning (Charlotte Hornets), Jason Kidd (New Jersey Nets)

NBA Playgrounds Patch 1.20: YouTubers and new venues

DenkOps YouTube

The Seattle SuperSonics get some love in the new patch, as do five YouTube personalities. The following YouTube directors are now playable characters in the game:

• iMAV3RIQ, iPodKingCarter, QJB, Troydan, DenkOps

• NBA Playgrounds also has two new courts: Madrid and Chicago. You can also play tournaments at Venice Beach, Seattle, Madrid and Chicago.

• New dunks, crossover and finger roll animations were added as well as ball styles that can be unlocked in the new tournaments.



NBA Playgrounds Patch 1.20: Gameplay changes and fixes

• Now when the time of the match reaches zero and the ball is still in the air the match won't end until the shot is resolved (either by scoring or failing).

• The penalization received from disconnecting from matches has been increased. Now the user loses more ELO points and the progression grows faster.

• Actions from teammates count now towards finishing the tournament challenges

• The patch system for Steam to support smaller patches

• The execution time for throws was reduced

• The probability of receiving duplicates in card packages

• The visual effect when leveling up was corrected

• Some miscalculations in shot attempts with long animations regarding their success chance were corrected

• Some issues in the matchmaking were fixed which caused that players were unable to join the matchmaking when a former online session was not closed properly

• An issue that prevents the user from canceling a match made via Challenge Code by using the ESC key

• An issue that froze the input, when the application focus was changed with Alt+Tab while the exit message from the game was shownAlt+Tab while the exit message from the game was shown

• An issue that prevented the user from using a controller to modify the challenge code.

• Some issues related to the random selection of players and the rule that prevents the picking of the same players twice for the same team.

• Some Legendary and Epic players didn't have the correct background.

• The loading screens with the control scheme and the explanation of the shot meter were not rotating as intended

• Some commentator lines were triggered at the wrong moment

• Some issues related to the audience and its appearance were addressed.

More sports gaming news and updates

Love sports games? Check out more content from Mic, including tips for leveling up your MLB The Show RTTS player, the new story mode in Madden 18, a wish for the WWE 2K18 release and a detailed sports video game release calendar.