Donald Trump admits he's under investigation in Friday morning tweet storm

President Donald Trump on Friday admitted he was under federal investigation for firing now-former FBI Director James Comey, but appeared to blame the investigation on an unnamed "man" who he said, "told me to fire the FBI Director."

"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director!" Trump tweeted. "Witch Hunt."

News broke on Wednesday that special counsel Robert Mueller is now investigating Trump for obstruction of justice.

Trump not only fired Comey, but he admitted on national television that he was thinking of the Russia investigation when he made the decision. Trump also told Russian officials during a meeting in the Oval Office that firing Comey had "taken off" what he called "great pressure" he faced over the Russia investigation.

Comey also testified under oath that he believed Trump fired him because of the investigation, while media reports indicate that other members of Trump's national security team had been asked to step in to get Comey to ease off the investigation.

It's unclear who the "man" Trump is referring to in his tweet.

It could be Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who wrote a memo knocking Comey for his actions on the Hillary Clinton email investigation — which Trump initially claimed was the reason he was letting Comey go.

But Trump later told NBC's Lester Holt that he was going to fire Comey no matter what Rosenstein had recommended.