The Sims series springs eternal, especially with the new Fitness Stuff Pack released on June 20 for the Sims 4. If you're taking a break from vampires and cheat codes, you might be completing quests in the mobile version of the game, Sims Freeplay. Quests in Freeplay can be a little involved, but are essential for unlocking new items and new activities.

If you're having trouble with "Love Is in the Air," we're here to help by walking you through the steps it requires.

Sims Freeplay guide: How to unlock "Love Is in the Air"

According to The Girl Who Games blog, unlocking "Love Is in the Air" will require you to finish the preceding quests, according to an FAQ at the bottom of the page. You'll also need to be level seven before the quest becomes available as well. Luckily, there are only two quests prior to "Love Is in the Air" — the money-based quests "Bread Winner" and "Money Grows on Trees?" Once you've completed those two quests, you should unlock "Love Is in the Air."

Sims Freeplay guide: how to complete "Love Is in the Air"

Once you've unlocked the quest, you can start working towards completing it. According to the wiki, the quest has 21 discrete steps, so prepare to micromanage a little bit. The steps and how long they take are as follows:

1. Perform "quick rinse," six seconds

2. Have two Sims in one house, N/A

3. Perform "Be romantic," one minute

4. Have a Sim make an espresso, 30 seconds

5. Have a Sim flirt with another Sim, five minutes

6. Form a "budding romance," N/A

7. Have two Sims watch a movie, one hour and 45 minutes

8. Have the two Sims form a "dating relationship," N/A

9. Make a Sim kiss another Sim on the cheek, two seconds

10. Send a Sim home, N/A

11. Have a Sim take a catnap, 27 minutes

12. Have two Sims in the same house, N/A

13. Have a Sim "Be romantic" to another Sim, one minute

14. Have two Sims become partners, N/A

15. Perform the "woo-hoo" action, five minutes

16. Buy two roses, N/A

17. Get engaged, six seconds

18. Have the Sims chat about their engagement on the phone, four hours and 30 minutes

19. Have the two engaged Sims move in together, six seconds

20. Have three Sims in one house, N/A

21. Get married, six seconds

Once you've done that, you should have completed "Love Is in the Air," which will grant you the ability to use the action "woo-hoo" — the Sims' deeply embarrassing euphemism for allowing your Sims to have recreational sex. Complete the quest within two days, and you'll also unlock the "wedding bundle" as well. So get cracking — those wedding bells aren't going to ring themselves.

