Lara Trump: The road to the White House "hasn't been easy" on our family — or the president

President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law told New York Republicans Tuesday night that "it's been a crazy two years for my family, and it's not going to end anytime soon."

Lara Lea Trump, wife of the president's son, Eric, talked up the 2016 race for the White House — and the work she's already doing on Donald Trump's 2020 re-election bid — at the state GOP's annual gala dinner in Manhattan.

"This hasn't been easy for our family, as you have probably noticed if you've turned on the TV," she said, noting that last week marked two years since the real estate mogul and reality show star made his famous descent down an escalator at Trump Tower and into political history.

"It certainly hasn't been easy for my father-in-law. I think that he has had the biggest change of all," she told the crowd at the high-dollar fundraiser, which also featured an appearance by Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

Still, "I'm hopeful that we will be this crazy for the next seven and a half years," she said, alluding to a potential second Trump term. "I think we will."

Fittingly for the kin of a man who rails against "fake news" with regularity, Trump told the party faithful that her father-in-law has gotten a raw deal from the media — even as she noted she herself once worked in TV.

While she said he's worked to deliver on his campaign promises, "You won't hear that on television. You will hear one word, and that's 'Russia'... We'll get past that very soon, and then they're going to have to start reporting on all the incredible things that have been accomplished by his administration."

Despite a mountain of evidence that suggests otherwise, Trump even went so far as to contend the president "doesn't really care what the media says. He doesn't care what they write about him, because he will always do what he knows is right."

Trump, taking another page directly from her father-in-law's playbook, also couldn't help throwing a jab at vanquished Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who, like Donald Trump, held her election-night watch party in New York City.

"We had quite a celebration here in New York City — and there was less of a celebration over at the Javits Center, wasn't there," Lara Trump said in reference to Clinton's lachrymose gathering. "It's a good thing they canceled the fireworks. I will give them credit for that."