The latest Pokémon Go update has a fun way to battle with others: raids. Separate from the recent Pokémon Go gym changes and player-versus-player battling (which we've been begging for), raid battles let you and nearby players battle a raid boss, a beefy Pokémon that stands between you and victory.

Niantic notes that once you obtain a raid ticket, you'll be given a chance to take down raid boss Pokémon within five minutes. If you do it, you'll get a chance to "catch an extra powerful Pokémon of your own." Will this include legendary Pokémon? Signs point to yes.

Pokémon Go Raids: Gym update carries code in the game for legendaries

Data miners have found code in the game pointing to the inclusion of legendaries and events centered around catching them. One of the new achievement badges is one with the head of Lugia, a legendary Pokémon from the generation two games, Gold and Silver. Here's what it looks like:

The medal can't be found on the in-game trainer page just yet, but as part of the game's code Niantic may be looking to surface this feature soon.

There's more.

Digging around the Android app, Silph Road points out code designating "NUMLEGENDARYBATTLEWON" and "NUMLEGENDARYBATTLETOTAL" in the game. In addition to the lines of code indicating a legendary battle has been won and what the total should be (whatever that means), there's also "ERROR_LEGENDARY_POKEMON," a badge for "Legendary Battles Won" and a "Legendary Raid Ticket" item.

What does this all mean? We can't be sure, but odds are that legendary Pokémon could appear after special raid battles.

Pokémon Go Raids: Could legendary raids finally be a thing?

We got our first glimpse at Pokémon Go's raid feature in the first trailer for the game. Seeing Times Square take on Mewtwo led many to wonder when they would be able to do the same.

If the latest Pokémon Go update fully goes live in early July like The Pokémon Company tells us, trainers' legendary-battling wishes may finally be fulfilled. Though if Niantic plans on dropping the Mew clone in the middle of New York, or even a rare Pokémon in Chicago for the event, let's hope there's at least some notice.

