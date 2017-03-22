It seems like a good day to be a Pokémon Go fan. After weeks of speculation about what a St. Patrick's Day event would look like if it materialized — it didn't — and what the next event could be potentially, Niantic has decided to celebrate the beginning of spring with a Pokémon Go Water Festival. If you're a little taken aback by the abruptness of this announcement, don't worry: We've got all the info you need right here.

Pokémon Go Water Festival Event: Update brings increased spawns for water types

According to a Twitter post that went up on March 22, the next Pokémon Go event will be a water festival, with increased spawn rates for Magikarp, Totodile, Squirtle and their evolutions, starting at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Starting today, Magikarp, Squirtle, Totodile, and friends will be making a splash in the Pokémon GO Water Festival! https://t.co/PRaAiPCheo

A post on the Pokémon Go website provided additional information on the event as well:

Starting today at 1 P.M. PDT, you'll be more likely to encounter Magikarp, Squirtle, Totodile and their evolutions all around the world. Additionally, when you're out exploring areas where water-type Pokémon more commonly appear, you'll have a greater chance to encounter several of the water-type Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region, and maybe... you might even encounter Lapras.

Niantic has also promised a new wardrobe item (a hat in the shape of a Magikarp) but the real prize here is the chance to catch a Lapras: a pretty rare Gen 1 Pokémon that's eluded trainers and made them perform some pretty crazy stunts in order to find one.

The increased spawn rates for Totodile and Squirtle are much appreciated as well — this could finally be your chance to get that Blastoise you've wanted since the game started.

The Pokémon Go Water Festival begins on March 22 at 4 p.m. Eastern and ends on March 29 at the same time, so you've got exactly a week to fill out your Pokédex with those water types you've been missing.

