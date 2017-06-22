L.A. Noire might be coming to Nintendo Switch. A remastering of the 2011 detective game for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One was teased on Twitter back in January. However, we haven't heard much since about whether the remaster will really happen. Here's what we do know:

L.A. Noire Nintendo Switch release date: Coming this summer?

Here are the tweets in question, which sparked speculation that L.A. Noire could see a remaster release this summer.

More recently, Comic Book reported that the remaster is still in the works, adding a few more details into the mix. The rereleased L.A. Noire will apparently add a first person more with virtual reality support for the PlayStation 4 with PSVR. The article also notes that the game may not actually launch until 2018, which makes sense considering Rockstar has already pushed back the release date for Red Dead Redemption 2.

We'll have to hang tight to see if any announcements come out. If the remaster is actually going to be released, it seems like a statement from Take-Two or Rockstar would be imminent. Stay tuned.

