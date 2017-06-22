In a new developer update, Overwatch's game director Jeff Kaplan announced some pretty big changes to the loot box system. Although he spent the majority of the time talking about a revamped highlights system, Kaplan mentions near the end that Blizzard going to "make significant improvements to the loot box experience" as well.

Kaplan promises to "drastically reduce the rate of duplicates" that you'll get in your loot boxes. Hallelujah! This has been the chief complaint for Overwatch players for months now, as players are now climbing high enough in level to constantly be getting duplicate items.

It's a particularly big issue during events, when players often get the same special event items multiple times. Speaking from personal experience, I can confirm this is true. During the Lunar New Year event, I got the Mei legendary 11 times. For the Anniversary event, I got the Hanzo skin seven times.

This was the best move for the Overwatch team and it should keep more advanced players from getting bored and moving on to a different game. The update will also make future events more enticing as players will be promised a new reward more often.

