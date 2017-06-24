Titanfall 2 will be introducing its sixth piece of DLC on June 27. It's called The War Games, and it's bringing with it a couple of new maps, a new execution, and additional other augments that players will no doubt want to get their hands on when the DLC releases for free later this month for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Titanfall 2 DLC: The War Games release date

Respawn Entertainment announced that The War Games will be dropping on June 27 in a blog post on the official Titanfall 2 site. That's next Tuesday, so you've got time to go out and grab a copy of the game to play with your friends if you need something new to play during the summer lull.

Titanfall 2 DLC: What The War Games DLC comes with

The War Games DLC package comes with the titular map War Games, which is essentially an urban area that takes place in a pilot simulator. It's a wide-open area with city street where titans will no doubt be locked in combat. Garages and buildings with several stories dot the streets, offering plenty of places to hide or expand the fight, depending on your preference.

The map Traffic is included in the package as well, and it's meant for play in the pilots-only mode, Live Fire. If you're not too keen on Live Fire, you can check out the Shadow Boxing Execution, which is unlocked by racking up 20 pilot kills straight while using a holopilot ability.

For the uninitiated, this is a special melee move for Pilots, and something pretty cool to watch. You'll also get another weapon slot for pilots, which can be infinitely useful depending on how you play.

Additionally, you'll start seeing Titan Brawl, formerly a limited-time game mode and Titan-only rendition of Pilots vs. Pilots mode, as a permanent playlist.

All of this new content will be available with the update for free, so you won't have to part with any hard-earned pennies to keep the Titanfall 2 party going.

More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, like this essay about the sinister, subtle evils lurking in rural America that Far Cry 5 shouldn’t ignore. Also, be sure to read our review of Tekken 7, an article about D.Va’s influence on one Overwatch player’s ideas about femininity and an analysis of gaming’s racist habit of darkening villains’ skin tones.