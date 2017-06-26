The new DLC for Diablo 3 is just around the corner. The DLC pack, Rise of the Necromancer, drops Tuesday and will include new in-game items and the Necromancer class, a throwback to Diablo 2.

When, exactly, should you expect the DLC to be available in your location? We've got the answers — and we didn't have to ask any skeletons to get them.

Diablo 3 Necromancer Release Date and Time: When you can get access to the new content

According to a post on PVP Live, the exact time depends on your timezone and whether you're playing on console or PC:

PC

NA/SA/ANZ: 10:00 a.m. Pacific

EU: 11:00 p.m. Central European Summer

KR/TW: (June 29) 2:00 a.m. Korea

CN: (June 29) 5:00 a.m. Central

Console

All except JPN: 8:00 a.m. Pacific

JPN: (June 28) 12:00 p.m. Japan

