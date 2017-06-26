Not every Steam enthusiast is running Windows. While the library of Linux and Mac OS compatible games is much smaller than those that run on Windows, there are still some great games that you can buy during the Steam Summer Sale.

We've curated a list of AAA and indie titles that'll actually run on your Mac without you having to guess.

Steam Summer Sale 2017 Day 5: Mac OS deals that you can't miss

Most of these games are on the older side — you won't be seeing recent AAA games being ported to Mac right out of the gate. But if you didn't get a chance to play these or weren't aware they were Mac compatible, now's your chance to get your hands on these gems.

TFW you hate the real outdoors but love farming sims Stardew Valley/Steam

Stardew Valley is an indie darling that people can't seem to stop talking about. Harvest Moon and Animal Crossing are all well and good, but there's something so utterly charming about Stardew Valley that I can't resist. I'm eagerly awaiting the inevitable Nintendo Switch port, too.

Conquer the world, one Civ at a time Civilization VI/Steam

I spent well over 200 hours in Civilization 5 and have only barely scratched the surface of Civilization 6, even though it's been out since October. Both are discounted during the Steam Summer Sale, but Civ 6 offers a ton of improvements over Civ 5, including the introduction of districts.

'SimCity' has nothing on 'Cities: Skylines' Cities: Skylines/Steam

I don't know about you guys, but I really didn't like the latest installment of SimCity. However, I will gush about the glory of Cities: Skylines until I run out of breath. If you're looking for a city-builder that's easy to learn and tons of fun to play, look no further. At a sweet 75% discount, you can't go wrong.

Give that sweet, sweet tactical goodness XCOM 2/Steam

Look, I know we're all looking forward to Mario + Rabbids, much to our collective surprise. While we're riding on the hype train, let's take a quick detour to the tactical strategy realms of XCOM 2. There's a brand new expansion on the way, so get on the ground before you get overwhelmed by new content.

Wyoming is all kinds of pretty in 'Firewatch' Firewatch/Steam

Stop everything. Stop reading. Stop working. Stop breathing. (Okay, don't stop breathing.) But stop your workaday routine and purchase Firewatch immediately. I followed this game from announcement to release to Limited Run Games — it is an absolutely wonderful experience that everyone should have. Also, it's dirt cheap. Go, go, go.

