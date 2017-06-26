The newly announced SNES Classic Edition looks awesome, no doubt about it. Almost every one of its 21 games is a great choice. I won't hear otherwise.

That said, there are some notable omissions. Seriously, Nintendo mildly screwed up what otherwise seems like a cool collector's item. Here are five games that would have made great additions to the SNES Classic.

SNES Classic Edition games: Super Mario All-Stars

I kind of understand why Super Mario All-Stars isn't included here. It's comprised of three remakes of games that were on the NES Classic last year, so one could argue that it's not as essential as all of the SNES-exclusive games that come with the new mini-console. However, that argument is thrown out the window because the NES Classic isn't being sold anymore.

Super Mario All-Stars is an important part of SNES history. It was a hot collection of three classic games with souped-up visuals. It belongs on this console.

SNES Classic Edition games: Pilotwings

Pilotwings is a fun, low-key flying game that was popular and beloved enough to get sequels for N64 and 3DS. It was also a major launch title for the SNES in the U.S. as well as a cool demonstration of Mode-7 technology. Simply put, I don't understand why Pilotwings isn't on the SNES Classic.

SNES Classic Edition games: ActRaiser

I'm not normally a conspiracy theorist, but I'm almost certain ActRaiser was excluded because Square Enix doesn't want people to ask for a new ActRaiser game. They know it's way cooler than Final Fantasy or whatever and they don't want to break the illusion. I get it.

But seriously, ActRaiser is an awesome, brutally difficult mix between city builder and action platformer with amazing music. It's a true SNES classic.

SNES Classic Edition games: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4: Turtles in Time

Turtles in Time is most likely not part of this collection because it's a licensed game. It's the most understandable omission on this list.

Still, it's a great, colorful beat 'em up that plenty of SNES owners fondly recall. It's also perfect for a console that comes with two controllers because of its co-op design.

SNES Classic Edition games: Chrono Trigger

That Chrono Trigger was omitted from the SNES Classic's list of games is complete horse hockey. If you catch me in the right mood, I'll tell you Chrono Trigger is the best game on the whole console. It's an incredible JRPG with active combat, an one of the greatest soundtracks of all time and a story that doesn't take itself too seriously. It's a wonderful, transcendent game that deserves to be part of the SNES Classic.

