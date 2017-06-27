It's no secret that we're unimpressed with Nintendo's controller situation. Games like Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon remind us that the Switch is a portable Wii U, yet the Wii U's Pro Controller or Wii Remotes won't work with the new console. The upcoming SNES Classic won't work with any of Nintendo's other controllers, even though most have enough buttons. (At least it comes with two this time.)

If you're tired of Nintendo controller's poor console support and have a Playstation 4, it looks like you'll soon be able to use your Dualshock gamepad with the Switch.

This dongle lets your Nintendo Switch and PS4 controller speak the same language

Converter will let you use your PS4 controller with the Nintendo Switch Brook Accessory

Those hoping to play Switch games with their PS4 controller can thank Brook Accessory for the hook up. The company's PS3/PS4 to Wii U Super Converter, was originally intended for Nintendo's previous console. Through a firmware update, the converter will now support Nintendo Switch. Not only will you be able to play Switch games with a comfortable controller, you can do so without spending an extra $70-$80 on a new Pro Controller or Joy-Con pack.

Playing Nintendo Switch with a PS4 controller: The downsides

If you already have a PS4 controller lying around, the converter probably seems like a no-brainer. There are downsides, however. While the converter offers niceties like rumble support, it does require that the Dualshock be tethered to the console's dock — meaning no wireless play. The dongle's site makes no mention of players getting access to the motion control features that you'd find on the Pro Controller and Joy-Con.

If you're fine with the trade-offs and have a PS4 controller lying around, using the Dualshock with your Switch could be a viable stand-in for buying an expensive new one. But don't expect to be able to locate your PS4 controller when it's lost.

