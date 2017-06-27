It's common in gaming for different regions to get different products — like consoles or versions of games, especially if they need to be localized for a specific market. It's no surprise then that the SNES Classic will be released in Europe differently than in the States.

The most obvious difference is in the look. The American SNES uses a grey and purple color palette, matching the original product.

The North American SNES Classic Nintendo

The European SNES has a totally different palette — using colors for each key and a light grey background.

The SNES Classic that will be available in Europe Nintendo

Aside from the look — which, if we're being honest, is the most important part — the main difference is in a few of the games. According to this Kotaku post, Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem and Legend of the Mystical Ninja will both be exclusively available on the Europe SNES, while EarthBound will only available on the SNES in North America.

Correction: June 27, 2017

A previous version of this article misstated which game titles will be available for the SNES Classic. EarthBound will be available in North America and Europe, and Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem and Legend of the Mystical Ninja will be available in Japan.

