Who doesn't love double XP for a game event? Overwatch recently did a double XP weekend and it seems Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is next. Here's what you need to know about update 1.17 for the popular online shooter.

Call of Duty has started its Days of Summer event with a new patch update that not only includes double XP, but also new weapons. The update covers Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, along with Call of Duty: Black Ops III, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare update 1.17: Double XP is just part of it

According to PVP Live, the summer event will give double XP, double keys, double weapon XP and double mission XP — there's plenty to get excited about!

In addition, lets take a look at the new guns listed in the patch notes on Reddit:

Trek-50 (single fire ballistic sniper rifle)

Proteus (sniper/shotgun combo)

M.127 (lever-action shotgun)

Trailer for new "Days of Summer" event in 'Call of Duty' Call of Duty/YouTube

Some other content has been added to the other games in the franchise. For example, for the remastered Modern Warfare, they added a remake of the map "Bog" but with a beach theme. Check out all the details from Days of Summer here.

