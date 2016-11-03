The new Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is almost upon us, and from the sounds of it, it's doubling down on its stereotypically collegiate male demographics with a super-punishing difficulty level called "YOLO mode" — because really, at this point, who else but college bros are still saying "YOLO"?

What the hell is CoD: Infinite Warfare 's YOLO mode?

YOLO mode is a special difficulty level of the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare campaign where a single death means having to restart the game from the very beginning — get it? You actually, literally, only live once — which makes the goofy name a little more forgivable.

Activision 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare'

YOLO mode won't just be handed to you, though. You have to earn the right to get your ass kicked over and over by completing the campaign in "specialist mode," which sounds just as hard, honestly.

There are a number of changes to the campaign in specialist mode, which are reproduced here from Activision's blog:

• You can only heal with Nano Shots, there is no health regeneration in this mode.

• Helmets are your only protection from headshots. They will take permanent damage and will need to be replaced.

• Both Nano Shots and helmets take up equipment slots, so remember to equip them in your loadout on the Retribution before each level.

• Master the lean from behind cover mechanic, which will be critical for your survival. Approach the edge of cover while standing or crouching, and aim down sights when you see a chevron appear on the side of your crosshairs. You will auto-pop from behind cover as you ADS.

• If you get shot in the legs, it will impact your movement. If you get shot in either arm, it will impact your ability to use equipment or aim down sights. Note: Your weapon can be shot out of your hands.





Like YOLO mode, you can only play through the game in specialist mode once beating the campaign normally. So, if you're counting, to unlock YOLO mode, you have to complete the campaign twice — first in a normal difficulty mode, and then in specialist mode.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare release date

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare will be available Nov. 4 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.