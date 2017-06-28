Summer is upon us, but why go outside and enjoy the season when you can stay inside and enjoy the season from the comfort of your own A/C? Games are starting their seasonal events, and with them comes a bunch of exciting content. For Heroes of the Storm Heroes of the Storm' Summer Event:players can expect a new brawl, new skins, new mounts and more.

Heroes of the Storm Summer Event: Don't forget your sunblock — and don't forget these awesome cosmetics

In the skins department, we have Power Briefs Tychus, Power Drench Tychus, Slip 'N Stream Tracer and Bikini Stitches. You can see the bigger images of these characters on this announcement post.

Skins for 'Heroes of the Storm's Summer event Blizzard Entertainment

In addition, there are two surfboard mounts: one regular surfboard and one with a shark bite.

Mounts for 'Heroes of the Storm's Summer event Blizzard Entertainment

Also, don't forget to check out the new brawl mode, which involves a 5v5 all-Stitches pool-pulling party. Compete with the other team to see who can pull who into the pool.

Pull Party is the new summer game brawl for 'Heroes of the Storm.' Blizzard Entertainment

More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, like this essay about the sinister, subtle evils lurking in rural America that Far Cry 5 shouldn't ignore. Also, be sure to read our review of Tekken 7, an article about D.Va's influence on one Overwatch player's ideas about femininity and an analysis of gaming's racist habit of darkening villains' skin tones.