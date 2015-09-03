Blizzard's MOBA — short for "multiplayer battle arena" — Heroes of the Storm is getting a major overhaul in the very near future through an update simply called Heroes of the Storm 2.0. It's introducing an Overwatch-like loot box system, the new character Cassia and a whole bunch of new cosmetic skins.

The update is still in beta testing, so we've rounded up all the skins that will be available once Heroes of the Storm 2.0 releases on April 25.

Heroes of the Storm 2.0 skins

If you want an overview of the way Heroes of the Storm will look once the 2.0 update goes live, check out the video below. Starting at the 3:00 mark, you can see the updated menu for skins.

If you want detailed images of every single new skin Blizzard is adding, check out Frontseat Gaming's roundup of images.

Heroes of the Storm 2.0 will be available April 25.

