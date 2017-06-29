Diablo 3's Necromancer is finally out for everyone to play with, and it's not just relegated to lucky beta players anymore. After several estimations of when we might see the Necromancer and agonizingly long wait times, we can finally dig in and play as the eerie new class. But how can you best utilize the Necromancer for your own playstyle now that it's available for everyone to get their hands on?

Diablo 3 Necromancer builds: Awesome builds to keep you at the front of the pack

Blizzard's own Meleemancer class is still a fantastic choice if you're looking to play near others and deal out a lot of damage. Here are some of the skills you should load up on, courtesy of Blizzard.

Primary skill: Bone spikes

Bone spikes is pretty simple to understand. It summons bone spikes from the ground that can obliterate your enemies if you unleash it at the right time. If you work to level them up to the sudden impact ability, you'll be able to stun enemies for one second, and then update all the way again to blood spikes. There's some amazing healing magic here to work with.

Secondary skill: Bone spear

The Necromancer is all about playing dead (or undead, if you will) and bone spear is a great skill to keep around. You'll summon a bone projectile that can cause a massive amount of weapon damage to enemies it touches. Additional augments will add poison damage and health-siphoning skills to bone spear later on.

Skill: Devour

Using the devour skill will allow your Necromancer to actually feed on other enemies to siphon essence from them — mana, basically. This means you can fight off the advancing hordes.

Skill: Leech

Leech will suck the life out of enemies and send it back to you. It will also curse any area you cast it on, so even other enemies that you don't touch at first will feel the effects of your original casting. Later on, it's more powerful form osmosis is a great boon for making sure you're in tip-top condition.

If you're still looking for additional builds, you'll want to hit up the Diablo subreddit for some awesome suggestions. The class is still very much in its infancy, and people are still learning about what's possible.

