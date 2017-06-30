Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s first DLC pack is available for download now, but since Nintendo is selling this extra downloadable content bundled in a season pass, rather than à la carte, it’s worth making sure you’ve taken the proper steps to initiate the download.

Otherwise, you might have to gaze longingly at your friend playing the new “Master Trials” mode while your DLC is still downloading. Here’s how to download the new Legend of Zelda DLC.

How to download the Zelda DLC

To start playing the Zelda BotW “Master Trials” DLC, you’ll have to open the Nintendo Switch eShop and navigate to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild page. At the bottom of the page, you’ll see an option to purchase the expansion pass for $19.99 if you haven’t done so already.

Once you purchase it, you should be able to start downloading the first DLC pack. Here’s a quick visual guide if you need help with that second part:

The second Zelda DLC pack, “The Champions Ballad,” will be available later in 2017.

