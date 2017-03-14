Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a massive game already, but you can purchase additional downloadable content if you want to expand the game even further. Purchasing the Breath of the Wild Season Pass will grant you three secret chests you can open before the actual DLC content arrives.

So where can you find all of these DLC chests so you can claim the items inside? Here are all the locations, according to USgamer and GameXplain.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC Chests: How to find the Rare Switch Shirt chest

'The first DLC chest in Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Source: NintenDaan

One of the chests you get with the Breath of the Wild Season Pass will contain a red T-shirt for Link emblazoned with a Nintendo Switch logo. This shirt, according to Nintendo, will only be available for those who purchased a Season Pass.

To find it, you'll want to first head over to the Ja Bajj Shrine, located in the eastern area of the Great Plateau. Look for the Eastern Abbey and start exploring to find a treasure chest on the wall when you fast travel to the shrine. It will contain the coveted Switch T-shirt, but you'll need to stave off a wayward Guardian to get the shirt. Then it's yours to wear around Hyrule as you see fit.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC chests: How to find the Bomb Arrows chest

You can pick up five bomb arrows if you buy the 'Breath of the Wild' DLC. Source: GameXplain

Fast travel to the Keh Namut Shrine, which is found on the western side of the Great Plateau. Travel southwest to a platform near the edge of the Great Plateau which is covered in snow. You'll find a chest with the letters EX on it, which will offer you five bomb arrows.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC chests: How to find the Ruby chest

Here's where you'll find the ruby DLC chest. Source: GameXplain

This is a very easy to find. You'll want to first fast travel to the Oman Au Shrine. Then, turn right and head to the side of the shrine itself, where you'll see another chest perched behind a box. You can open it to find a ruby.

That's all three chests. Make sure to keep checking back for additional DLC bonuses and surprises once the new content launches later this year.

