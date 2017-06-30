If you’ve already snagged one, the Nintendo Switch stock situation is not something that’s on your mind. Though the console’s iffy supply at places like GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy and Target make one thing clear: buying the console still isn’t easy. Now a new retailer has entered the Nintendo Switch stock arena: ThinkGeek has Switches to preorder.

Nintendo Switch stock supply: A wild ThinkGeek appears

When looking at places to buy Nintendo’s convertible console, ThinkGeek may not be the first store that comes to mind, but that changes today. The online store for nerds and geeks alike brings 10 Nintendo Switch options for potential buyers. The bad news is they’re taking notes from the GameStop playbook and putting them all in bundles. The good news is the pack-ins aren’t all bad. I mean, look at this backpack.

Hylian shield backpack on ThinkGeek ThinkGeek

Other bundle goodies include canvas art of Link scaling a mountain and non-amiibo Zelda figurines. Including, but not limited to, a Link that’s seeing something he does not like

Link, you okay bro? ThinkGeek

Prices for ThinkGeek’s Nintendo Switch bundles range from $419.99 to $609.99 and ship in July. Provided they don’t sell out in seconds, you can check out the entire line of bundles here.

