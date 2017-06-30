9 months later, Facebook Marketplace is still pretty much just for murderers

Melanie Ehrenkranz
9 months later, Facebook Marketplace is still pretty much just for murderers
Melanie Ehrenkranz
When Facebook Marketplace launched in October, it didn’t take detective-like sleuthing to find a plethora of illegal goods, including an AK-47, baby hedgehogs and some sweet kush. Facebook blamed the posts on a glitch, apologized and promised to crack down on illegal content.

What’s Marketplace like now? Nearly nine months later, you can’t find an assault rifle — but Mark Zuckerberg’s sad bazaar of horrors is still serving some straight-up murder-y vibes.

Does anyone even use Marketplace? A Facebook spokesperson said in an email that over 550 million people around the world visit buy-and-sell groups each month, over 18 million new items were posted for sale in Marketplace in the U.S. in May and there has been an over 77% increase in unique conversations between potential buyers and sellers.

The three most popular categories in the U.S. from March through June are women’s clothing and shoes, furniture, and babies and kids. But did you know on Marketplace you can also find boyfriends, used sex toys, feces and, uh, “dick”?

For just a buck, you can gaze into the dead eyes of a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse duo you surely wouldn’t want to run into alone in an alley.

Source: Mic/Facebook

For $25, you can be the proud owner of a haunted oil portrait of a “turn-of-the-century tycoon,” or you can splurge on a masterpiece that might start bleeding!

Or how about this chilling bobcat taxidermy model?

Source: Mic/Facebook

Only $395 for the feet of a king!

Source: Mic/Facebook

Save the animals!

I don’t think this guy understands how Marketplace works. Wassup.

Source: Mic/Facebook

An elf, or maybe a dwarf, but definitely not a murderer. Just three payments of $222.

Source: Mic/Facebook

Facebook Marketplace gives Craigslist a run for its money when it comes to a selection of menacing dolls.

Be careful out there, folks.

Melanie Ehrenkranz
By Melanie Ehrenkranz

Melanie is a writer covering technology and the future. She can be reached at melanie@mic.com.

Sacca of Shark Tank and other tech leaders plead forgiveness after scathing sexual harassment report

By Stacey Leasca
July 1, 2017
Silicon Valley leadership is finally admitting they "have a lot of work to do."

This new iPhone 8 leak looks pretty legit. Here's what we know.

By Susmita Baral
June 30, 2017
Authenticity is up in the air.

These tiny, swimming bots can patrol our drinking water for E. coli bacteria and kill it

By Kelly Kasulis
June 30, 2017
The invention is a possible alternative to treating water with chemicals.

There's now a simple way to turn food into fuel, and it could change everything

By Susmita Baral
June 30, 2017
Bye bye, food waste.

NASA shuts down the conspiracy theory that child slaves live on Mars

By Kelly Kasulis
June 30, 2017
There are no humans on Mars.

Russia is about to launch a satellite that will shine as brightly as a star

By Susmita Baral
June 29, 2017
Its reflector is thinner than human hair.

