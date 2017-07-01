The latest version of the Overwatch PTR recently received a new update in the form of Patch 1.13, and with it a couple of surprises seem to have been leaked regarding the Overwatch Summer Games 2017. It’s all thanks to dataminers, who were able to crack a few files that appear to tease upcoming content for the game. The finds include what appear to be the Overwatch Summer Games 2017 logo and the season six spray.

Overwatch Summer Games 2017 leak: Summer Games 2017 logo and season six spray revealed?

According to Reddit user ZingBallyHoo, these images were able to be datamined because they were stored with an encryption key on the PTR that was already known to dataminers. So that was a no-brainer of a workaround.

The Overwatch Summer Games logo is pretty straightforward and resembles last year’s design albeit with a bit more simplicity, as you can see below.

Possible Overwatch Summer Games 2017 logo ZingBallyHoo/Reddit

The season six spray is a desert-based scene, meant for the top 500 players in the competitive season that launches in August.

The possible Season 6 spray ZingBallyHoo/Reddit

Of course, these could potentially be images Blizzard has purposefully put in its update, knowing dataminers would look for things to get excited about. This could all potentially change with the advent of the Summer Games. Right now, it’s hard to say exactly what’s coming in the future, but if it’s Overwatch-related, you know we’re going to be writing about it, so stay tuned.

