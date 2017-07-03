Max Brass will be the first new character to come to Arms through an eventual downloadable content update, and Nintendo just released a new video to celebrate the occasion. Nintendo still hasn’t said exactly when the free DLC will launch, but it’s expected sometime in July, according to Nintendo’s livestream at E3.

On Saturday, Nintendo released a new trailer for the Arms DLC character. here’s out latest look at Max Brass.

Arms Nintendo Switch DLC Character: What we know about Max Brass so far

Max Brass is already in Arms now, but only as a non-playable opponent. If you need a refresher, here’s a basic description of his special trait, per our coverage from E3:

Max Brass comes with an immensely useful ability and trait, which will make him a great fighter for beginners and veterans alike. His trait lets him avoid flinching when he takes attacks with his arms charged. His ability allows him to gain permanently charged arms when his health is below 20%.

We’ll let you know once we learn more about Nintendo’s plans to release Max Brass as its first Arms DLC. Stay tuned.

