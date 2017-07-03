The Crash Bandicoot remaster is out at last. The original trilogy was rereleased on June 30 with better visuals in a compilation titled, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.
If you’re looking to dominate the game from your childhood, you’re going to need some trophies to do that. And how would you do that without a guide? Here’s all the trophies you’ll need to complete the third game, Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped.
Crash Bandicoot Warped Trophies Guide
There’s a post on DualShockers that breaks down each trophy for the game. Here’s what they have for Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, the third piece of the trilogy featured in Crash Bandioot N. Sane Trilogy:
Bronze Trophies
Tiny Trounced – Defeat Tiny Tiger
Penta’s Revenge – Defeat Dingodile
Taking the Scenic Route – Discover a “?” Bonus Path
Buckle Up, Boys, Buckle Up! – Earn five Relics
The Riddle of the Sphynx – Have your bazooka ready
Accept No Substitutes – Shoot the imposter
Warts and All – Die
Trigger Clickin’ Good – Shoot five of them in a single level
Silver Trophies
A Nefarious Trophy – Defeat N. Tropy
Mech Wrecked, Again! – Defeat N. Gin
A Cut Above the Rest – Discover a Gem Path after earning a Color Gem
Not a Scratch (Give It Time) – Discover a Death Route
UFO Xing – Discovered the Secret Exit in Road Crash
Getting Carried Away – Discovered the Secret Exit in Dino Might!
Giving 102%! – Earn the Gems in the bonus levels
Is There a Problem, Granny?! – Earn 10 Relics (gold or better)
Keeping Crash Under Wraps – Die
Your Moment of Zen – Avoid whatever he’s flinging at you
Gold Trophies
Cortex N. Carcerated – Defeat N. Cortex
Leave No Gem Unturned – Earn 21 Gems
Bringing Down the House – Earn 42 Gems
Boo-yah, Grandma! Boo-yah! – Earn 30 Relics (gold or better)
Category Five – Defeat five enemies with Coco’s Savage Hurricane Spin
A Stitch in Time Save 99 – Earn 99 Lives
