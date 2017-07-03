The Crash Bandicoot remaster is out at last. The original trilogy was rereleased on June 30 with better visuals in a compilation titled, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

If you’re looking to dominate the game from your childhood, you’re going to need some trophies to do that. And how would you do that without a guide? Here’s all the trophies you’ll need to complete the third game, Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped.

Gameplay from the new remastered Crash Bandicoot PlayStation/YouTube

Crash Bandicoot Warped Trophies Guide

There’s a post on DualShockers that breaks down each trophy for the game. Here’s what they have for Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, the third piece of the trilogy featured in Crash Bandioot N. Sane Trilogy:

Bronze Trophies

Tiny Trounced – Defeat Tiny Tiger

Penta’s Revenge – Defeat Dingodile

Taking the Scenic Route – Discover a “?” Bonus Path

Buckle Up, Boys, Buckle Up! – Earn five Relics

The Riddle of the Sphynx – Have your bazooka ready

Accept No Substitutes – Shoot the imposter

Warts and All – Die

Trigger Clickin’ Good – Shoot five of them in a single level

Silver Trophies

A Nefarious Trophy – Defeat N. Tropy

Mech Wrecked, Again! – Defeat N. Gin

A Cut Above the Rest – Discover a Gem Path after earning a Color Gem

Not a Scratch (Give It Time) – Discover a Death Route

UFO Xing – Discovered the Secret Exit in Road Crash

Getting Carried Away – Discovered the Secret Exit in Dino Might!

Giving 102%! – Earn the Gems in the bonus levels

Is There a Problem, Granny?! – Earn 10 Relics (gold or better)

Keeping Crash Under Wraps – Die

Your Moment of Zen – Avoid whatever he’s flinging at you

Gold Trophies

Cortex N. Carcerated – Defeat N. Cortex

Leave No Gem Unturned – Earn 21 Gems

Bringing Down the House – Earn 42 Gems

Boo-yah, Grandma! Boo-yah! – Earn 30 Relics (gold or better)

Category Five – Defeat five enemies with Coco’s Savage Hurricane Spin

A Stitch in Time Save 99 – Earn 99 Lives

More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, like this essay about the sinister, subtle evils lurking in rural America that Far Cry 5 shouldn’t ignore. Also, be sure to read our review of Tekken 7, an article about D.Va’s influence on one Overwatch player’s ideas about femininity and an analysis of gaming’s racist habit of darkening villains’ skin tones.