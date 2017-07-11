Now that the patch including Overwatch’s new character Doomfist is on the public test realm, players are combing through its inner workings to uncover any details they can about Doomfist’s cosmetic items — especially in relation to this year’s Summer Games event, which Blizzard still has yet to officially unveil.

According to one Reddit user, Doomfist will be getting multiple cosmetic items when Blizzard launches this year’s Summer Games.

Overwatch Doomfist: Data mine points to several Summer Games cosmetics

According to Reddit user DocterrificDoc, a data mine of the current Overwatch PTR patch indicates that Doomfist will have a total of four unlockable Summer Games items.

Reddit user DocterrificDoc alleges Doomfist is getting four event cosmetics for the Summer Games. DocterrificDoc/Reddit

It’s worth noting that specific details on these items are obscured, meaning there’s no way to know whether one of these items is a skin or a highlight intro. At the moment, all we have is the total number of items.

We’ll have more on Doomfist as his release on the live servers draws nearer.

More Overwatch news and updates

For more on Overwatch, check out the rest of what Mic has to offer. Here is an intro to the cute, new “Wholesome Overwatch” subreddit, a look at some gorgeous Overwatch-themed PS4 and Xbox One controllers, a cool Easter Egg in the new Horizon Lunar Colony map and a criticism of Blizzard’s failures in its design of Symmetra.