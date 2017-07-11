Injustice 2 is great and all, but we’ve all thought the same thing while playing it: When can I play as even more classic D.C. Comics superheroes and villains? With almost a century’s worth of material to work with, there are so many more characters NetherRealm Studios could add from the venerable comics brand.

The answer is “I dunno, sometime soon, but not today” because it’s time for some Mortal Kombat.

Sub-Zero is out for Injustice 2 today

Did you seriously think NetherRealm Studios, which is headed by Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon, would resist the urge to add some of its original characters to Injustice 2? Come on, don’t be silly.

Sub-Zero, the chilled out leader of the Lin Kuei, is out today for Injustice 2. You can get him if you purchased Fighter Pack 1 or the game’s season pass. Fighter Pack 1 also includes the already-released Red Hood and the upcoming Starfire. If that’s not enough Mortal Kombat for you, NetherRealm has also teased that Raiden will come to Injustice 2 in one of the later DLC packs.

Injustice 2 doesn’t play exactly the same as Mortal Kombat X, but it looks like Sub-Zero brings over a decent mix of his three styles from his own game. He can shoot ice projectiles, use blades and create ice substitutes that deal damage on contact.

According to Eurogamer, you can also get a shader that makes him look like Scorpion, so that’s fun. Injustice 2 is rad and this makes it even more rad.

