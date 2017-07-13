With Crash Bandicoot’s revival on PlayStation 4, the return of a classic platformer has fans buzzing about whether or not we could see the game appear on any other systems. One of the most frequent inquiries gamers are making is whether the game could come to the Nintendo Switch or not. Will Crash Bandicoot: The N. Sane Trilogy make its way to Nintendo’s newest handheld? It’s very possible, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Crash Bandicoot on Nintendo Switch: Is it even possible?

Though Crash Bandicoot has always been a dear Sony platforming mascot, he’s made his debut on several different systems before, including DS, Wii and Xbox. There’s no console loyalty here anymore with Crash as he’s been farmed out to different developers and publishers and has been molded to fit different character archetypes. Despite the fact that Crash Bandicoot: The N. Sane Trilogy released on PlayStation 4, there’s still the very real possibility that the game could land on another console in the near future. It all depends on what Sony’s plans for the franchise are.

A supposed rumor had been flying around prior to the game’s release that featured a possible photoshopped Best Buy sign with the words “coming June 30, one year console exclusive,” seen around Reddit and various gaming news sites. That rumor has yet to be refuted or confirmed, and the image could well have been doctored.

Of course, not every game needs to land on the Nintendo Switch, further cementing its current status as a veritable port machine. While it would make a fine portable platformer, we might want to give the game time to marinate as a PlayStation title before expecting it to be farmed out to other consoles in a rushed fashion.

The N. Sane Trilogy remaster could see an eventual rebirth on the Nintendo Switch, but right now there’s nothing concrete to suggest that it’s jumping ship from PlayStation 4. As far as if it’s possible? Sure, anything’s possible, but there’s nothing to suggest this is an actual thing that’s going to happen just yet.

