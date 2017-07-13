The Splatoon 2 Nintendo Direct divulged plenty of info prior to the game’s release date. We got a sense of which weapons to expect, which new characters we’ll see and most importantly, how to play for free. If you’re looking to play at no cost before the game comes out, take note of the Splatoon 2 Splatfest.

Similar to Splatoon 2’s global testfire open beta, you’ll be able to play for a few hours at no cost. All you need know is what time it starts.

What time will the free Splatfest for Splatoon 2 take place?

As noted in the Direct, the Splatfest will go down between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eastern on July 15 on a Nintendo Switch near you. We recommend downloading the Splatfest software from Nintendo’s eShop beforehand.

Our initial impressions of Splatoon 2 show that the game is largely similar to the first one, with the main difference being portability. Sure there are new weapons, new abilities and new brand names to look forward to, but being able to bring this game with you blows anything the original Splatoon was trying to do out of the water. Not to knock the OG Splatoon game.

Even though a title like Splatoon 2 begs to be played online, throwing the game in your bag so you can ink friends during downtime is only right.

