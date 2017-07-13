Destiny 2’s open beta will be available starting Tuesday. Ahead of the Sept. 6 release date, fans will be able to try out the shooter in all its new glory. Even before the beta begins, as of July 13, you’ll be able to predownload it — that way, when it opens up, you won’t have to wait for the game to install.

If you’ve preordered the game, you’ll be able to download the open beta — if you haven’t, you can do that on Bungie’s website. Once the preorder goes through, you’ll be given a open beta code that you can redeem as of July 13.

From there, you’ll need to select which platform you’re going to play the open beta on — PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be available on July 18 and July 19, respectively. If you select PC, you’ll need to wait until August for the open beta.

