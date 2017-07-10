As we get older, time (or our perception of it) moves more and more quickly. Days become weeks, weeks become months and suddenly the Destiny 2 open beta release date is just a couple of short weeks away.

You thought summer would give you a couple of peaceful months to finish Horizon Zero Dawn or Persona 5? Don’t be silly. The time for new video games is now.

Destiny 2 beta release date 2017: Start and end dates

According to the Destiny website, if you preordered Destiny 2 on PS4, you get beta access on July 18. Xbox One preorders get in on July 19. If you didn’t, you get in on July 21. Bungie hasn’t given a specific date for the PC beta, but it should come sometime in August. According to Eurogamer, it ends on July 23, so open beta players won’t get a ton of time with it.

If you played the beta for Destiny back in 2014, you might remember that it included the entire Earth campaign and even some stuff on the moon, as Eurogamer also points out. It was substantial, and little did we know that constituted a big chunk of the total content in the launch version of the game.

I hope you don’t expect the same from the Destiny 2 beta. According to the trailer above, you’ll get to play the opening story mission, a new strike and competitive multiplayer in the Crucible. That’s... not a lot. It doesn’t sound like beta players will get much of a look at how the structure of the game’s open world has changed, if at all.

Still, you get to play Destiny 2 early. That’s better than nothing.

