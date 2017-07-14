We’re down one more New York Fashion Week: Men’s in Manhattan, and what did we see? The first two days, we go Raf Simons in a Chinatown downpour and a new fashion-y interpretation of the MAGA hat.

The last two days on the other hand (NYFW: Men’s is a four-day event, not a full week like it’s women-centric counterpart) were kind of wild. There were crowns made of plastic bottles and sweaters stitched as an ode to jerk chicken (which we approve of, by the way). Fabrics were bright and patterned, throwbacks to 1970s flair and luxury.

It was a fun week, to be honest, so here are the looks you need to see from the last two days of New York Fashion Week: Men’s.

This water-bottle headpiece at the Sanchez-Kane show

A model at the Sanchez-Kane show Frank Franklin II/AP

These extremely 1970s outfits at the Bode show

Models at the Bode presentation at NYFW: Men’s Kathy Willens/AP

Models at the Bode presentation at NYFW: Men’s JP Yim/Getty Images

Models at the Bode presentation at NYFW: Men’s Kathy Willens/AP

These appreciations of jerk chicken at the Landlord show

A model at the Landlord show at NYFW: Men’s Landlord

This man fully pulling off a beret at General Idea

A model at the General Idea show at NYFW: Men’s Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This inspirational quote sweatshirt at the Represent show

A model at the Represent show Represent

“If you’re going through hell keep going,” it reads.

These gorgeous patterns at General Idea

A model at the General Idea show at NYFW: Men’s Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

These rather excellent bucket hats at the Matiere show

A model walks in the Matiere show at NYFW: Men’s Courtesy of Matiere

Just everything about these men at the BenchBody show

A model at the BenchBody presentation during NYFW: Men’s Monica Schipper/Getty Images

This extremely cute durable rain jacket at the Raun Larose show

A model at the Raun Larose presentation at NYFW: Men’s Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This very important tourist ensemble at Ovadia & Sons

A model at the Ovadia & Sons show at NYFW: Men’s JP Yim/Getty Images

This take on a romper at the Thorsun show

A model at the Thorsun presentation at NYFW: Men’s JP Yim/Getty Images

These political statements at the Willy Chavarria show

A model at the Willy Chavarria show at NYFW: Men’s Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

A model at the Willy Chavarria show at NYFW: Men’s Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

This futuristic fro styled by AXE at the C2H4 show

A model at the C2H4 show at NYFW: Men’s

A model at the C2H4 show at NYFW: Men’s Nicholas Policarpo for AXE

These luxurious looks at the Palmiers Du Mal show

A model at the Palmiers Du Mal show at NYFW: Men’s Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

A model at the Palmiers Du Mal show at NYFW: Men’s Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images