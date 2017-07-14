Not every gaming tournament gets broadcast television attention, but EVO isn’t just any tourney. EVO 2017 starts July 14 and there are a few ways viewers can tune in, including the usual Twitch and, surprisingly, the Disney Channel. That’s right, Disney XD’s gaming block, D|XP, will stream EVO 2017’s Super Smash Bros. tournament.

Here’s how to watch EVO 2017 on TV

EVO 2017 will take place between July 14 and 16. The EVO schedule has a few games at the tournament, but Smash Bros. is the event Disney is focusing on. According to the new Twitter account for Disney XD’s place for all things gaming, you can tune in to the Smash tourney’s championship matches on July 16 at 6 p.m. Eastern. Check out the trailer below.

Other games coming to this year’s EVO include Street Fighter 5, Injustice 2, Tekken 7 and even Super Smash Bros. Melee. Call us when they throw some Dragon Ball Z into the mix.

With so many games being featured, you should check all of Evo’s Twitch accounts to keep up with everything. Or watch specific channels to see your favorite games. Along with the main Twitch channel, there’s evo1, evo2, evo3, evo4 and evo5 — all of which will be broadcasting different games’ livestreams.

If you prefer to keep it simple, make sure to tune into the Smash Bros. world championships on July 16.

