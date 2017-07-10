The Dragon Ball Z Xenoverse 2 release date will hit the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 22. The 2016 anime fighting game was promised back in May for the portable console, and now Bandai Namco is making things official. It’s no Dragon Ball Fighter Z release date on Switch, but we’ll take our wins where we can get them.

Bandai Namco announced the launch date for DBZ Xenoverse 2 on Monday. The fall release date for the Switch fighting game puts Dragon Ball Z Xenoverse 2 in good company. Pokkén Tournament DX launches in in September, followed by and Super Mario Odyssey in October.

Dragon Ball Z Xenoverse 2 will cost near full price at $49.99. Those who’ve played the game already can look forward to motion controls in the Switch.

When will we see Dragon Ball Fighter Z come to Nintendo Switch?

Xenoverse 2 is coming to the Switch, but Dragon Ball fans at this point may be more excited for Bandai Namco’s new hotness. Dragon Ball Fighter Z was introduced at E3 2017 during Microsoft’s Xbox One X presentation. The game isn’t officially coming to Nintendo Switch, but rumors have been swirling. Let’s hope rumblings of a Switch version one day powers up and transforms into official news.

