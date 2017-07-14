During the Dota 2 International Battle Pass, there’s a yearly event known as the Arcana Vote, which has become a “tradition,” according to the official Dota 2 site. It’s certainly something to look forward to if you’re a big fan, and it’s happening in 2017 once more. But what is it and what does it entail? It can be a bit confusing for people who haven’t been in on it before, so if you’re frantically searching for what the heck an Arcana Vote is, consider this your explainer.

Dota 2 Arcana Vote: What is the Arcana Vote?

Every year, Dota 2 Battle Pass owners can come together to select the next hero from the game that will be endowed with a special Arcana item, or a rare item that everyone wants to get their hands on. The Dota 2 site describes the vote as helping to “define the shape of the things to come,” but in layman’s terms it helps to determine what hero and what item is coming next.

The ‘Dota 2’ Arcana Vote from 2016 @Dota2Updates/Twitter

The new cosmetic item runs $30, and different pairings of heroes are voted on by the massive Dota 2 community to advance forward. The overall winning character gets the item that changes up their appearance pretty drastically, and adds new animations for one of the character’s current skills. You can vote more than once for a single hero, and you can vote in each round.

It’s a fun way to be a part of the community and help shape the way the game will continue to evolve.

